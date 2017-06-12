Sting 'grateful and bemused' to win Polar Music Prize award
Singer-songwriter Sting said he is "both grateful and somewhat bemused" to have been awarded the prestigious Polar Music Prize. The 2017 laureates were presented with their prizes by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during a gala ceremony held at Stockholm's Concert Hall.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC