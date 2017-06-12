Sting 'grateful and bemused' to win P...

Sting 'grateful and bemused' to win Polar Music Prize award

Salisbury Journal

Singer-songwriter Sting said he is "both grateful and somewhat bemused" to have been awarded the prestigious Polar Music Prize. The 2017 laureates were presented with their prizes by King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden during a gala ceremony held at Stockholm's Concert Hall.

Chicago, IL

