Snus linked to asthma and sleep problems
Based on questionnaires answered by more than 16,000 never-smokers in Sweden, researchers found that snus users were over 50 percent more likely than non-users to have asthma. In addition, snus users were 37 to 59 percent more likely to snore and have trouble falling asleep, the study found.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
