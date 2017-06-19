Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm A...

Serial rapist arrested at Stockholm Arlanda airport

The 38-year-old man is suspected of four counts of aggravated rape between May 17th and May 19th, and of one count of unlawful deprivation of liberty. The crimes were carried out in the Orebro area in central Sweden as well as in other locations.

