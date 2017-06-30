Sent to Valhalla - man's dying wish is fulfilled with magical Viking funeral

A Limerick woman has fulfilled her late boyfriend's final wishes by commemorating him with a "magical" Viking funeral in Lough Derg. http://www.independent.ie/irish-news/sent-to-valhalla-mans-dying-wish-is-fulfilled-with-magical-viking-funeral-35883422.html A Limerick woman has fulfilled her late boyfriend's final wishes by commemorating him with a "magical" Viking funeral in Lough Derg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.