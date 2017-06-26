Secret running festival to help Stockholmers let loose
"When did life get so complex? Why can we not just go out and have some good and healthy fun?" Based on these thoughts Australian Kristian Hell developed the idea of the "No Such Place" festival, at running distance from Stockholm. The event combines nature, running, mindfulness and partying and is organized for two days and one night on the weekend of July 15th-16th.
