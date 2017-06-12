Scottish and Southern Electricity Net...

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks First subsea HVDC cable...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Electric Energy Online

The purpose-built NKT Victoria cable-laying vessel has successfully laid the first HVDC cables in the Moray Firth as part of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks' 1.1bn Caithness-Moray transmission project. The state-of-the-art vessel completed its first campaign from Noss Head in Caithness to the midpoint of the cable route this week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,998 • Total comments across all topics: 281,873,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC