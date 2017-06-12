Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks First subsea HVDC cable...

The purpose-built NKT Victoria cable-laying vessel has successfully laid the first HVDC cables in the Moray Firth as part of Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks' 1.1bn Caithness-Moray transmission project. The state-of-the-art vessel completed its first campaign from Noss Head in Caithness to the midpoint of the cable route this week.

