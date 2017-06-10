Sami blood, film on racism in Sweden

Sami blood, film on racism in Sweden

22 hrs ago

There are still compelling reasons to pay attention to interesting, artistic films, such as Sami Blood , Past Life and Radio Dreams , all of which opened in the US in early June. Most of the films in movie theaters in the US at the moment are poor, juvenile or worse.

Chicago, IL

