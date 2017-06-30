Saab receives contract to upgrade Swe...

Saab receives contract to upgrade Swedish patrol vessels

Saab has received a contract from the Swedish Defense Material Administration for upgrades and modifications to the Swedish Marine's Goteborg-class light corvette vessels. The contract calls for life-extension services for the HMS Galve and HMS Sundsvall with follow-up inspections after three years.

