Saab completes first Gripen E test flight
Saab has conducted its first flight test of the Gripen E fighter plane from the company's airfield at Linkoping in Sweden. The flight test lasted 40 minutes and covered functions such as basic avionics and retracting and extending the landing gear, among other functions.
