Review: Malin Persson Giolito's "Quicksand"

Ever since Stieg Larsson's Millennium trilogy , published in English translations between 2005 and 2007, I've dipped into the Scandinavian crime fiction scene with morbid curiosity. Are these violent novels accurate pictures of life in the countries themselves? Can guns be acquired as easily as candy in the Nordic countries, just as they can in the United States? Are the people in these countries as obsessed about their firearms as many Americans are? Naively, perhaps, I've always regarded the Scandinavian countries as safer than the United States, more sanely run by people who have a genuine concern for someone beside themselves.

Chicago, IL

