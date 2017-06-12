Rest easy during EU holidays: no more extra roaming costs
Ping! Tweet! Ring! Swoosh! Every command from a mobile phone that European Union holidaymakers or business people made Thursday must have felt like deliverance. As of June 15, there will officially be no more extra fees for using an EU handset in another EU country, the dreaded roaming charges that could add hundreds of euros to a vacation bill.
