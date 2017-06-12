Princess Victoria and Princess Madeleine of Sweden make stylish sister duo on night out
Princesses Victoria and Madeleine of Sweden attended the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm with the royal family, where they met Sting and Trudie Styler Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden and her younger sister Princess Madeleine made quite the stylish duo as they attended the Polar Music Prize in Stockholm. It was a family affair for the siblings, who were joined by their brother Prince Carl Philip and their parents King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia on Thursday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC