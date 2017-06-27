Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia...

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia holiday with Princess Madeleine and family

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hellomagazine.com

With just a few months before their second child is due, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia flocked to the South of France for a babymoon. The Swedish royal couple were accompanied on their vacation by their one-year-old son Prince Alexander as well as Carl's younger sister Princess Madeleine and her family - husband Christopher O'Neill, daughter Princess Leonore, three, and son Prince Nicolas, two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,279 • Total comments across all topics: 282,068,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC