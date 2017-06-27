Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia holiday with Princess Madeleine and family

With just a few months before their second child is due, Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia flocked to the South of France for a babymoon. The Swedish royal couple were accompanied on their vacation by their one-year-old son Prince Alexander as well as Carl's younger sister Princess Madeleine and her family - husband Christopher O'Neill, daughter Princess Leonore, three, and son Prince Nicolas, two.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hellomagazine.com.