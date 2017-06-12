Police In Sweden Are Targeted By 100 Masked Migrant Youths
Swedish police in the city of Trollhattan were in the fight of their lives when they were attacked by up to a hundred disguised migrant youths armed with sticks and bats during a riot in Kronogarden suburb last Thursday. The masked migrant youths went after the officers and attacked them during the second night of riots in the area.
