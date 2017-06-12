PM reaches Stockholm, accorded warm reception

A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Sweden on Wednesday night on a three-day bilateral visit to the Scandinavian country at the invitation of her Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven. Star file photo A red carpet was rolled out as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina arrived in Sweden on Wednesday night on a three-day bilateral visit to the Scandinavian country at the invitation of her Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.