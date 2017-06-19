Pia Muehlenbeck flaunts cleavage and taut abs
'Getting my workout in even whilst travelling': Instagram model Pia Muehlenbeck flaunts busty cleavage and taut abs in luxury activewear during Swedish getaway And there appeared to be no rest for Pia Muehlenbeck this week, as she documented a workout session in Stockholm while enjoying a Swedish getaway. The 26-year-old flaunted her taut abs and busty cleavage while wearing her designer sportswear on Tuesday, writing: 'Getting my workout in even whilst travelling.'
