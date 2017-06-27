Perten Inframatic analyzer approved in France
STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN The Perten Inframatic 9500 has been officially approved for determination of moisture content of whole grain in France, Perten announced on June 26. The French official authority Laboratoire national de mtrologie et d'essais granted approval after performing a thorough evaluation and test of the instrument.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World-Grain.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC