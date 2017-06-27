Perten Inframatic analyzer approved i...

Perten Inframatic analyzer approved in France

Read more: World-Grain

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN The Perten Inframatic 9500 has been officially approved for determination of moisture content of whole grain in France, Perten announced on June 26. The French official authority Laboratoire national de mtrologie et d'essais granted approval after performing a thorough evaluation and test of the instrument.

Chicago, IL

