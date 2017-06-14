Overweight pregnancy increases risk o...

Overweight pregnancy increases risk of birth defects, study says

Risks of major birth defects increased in step with the severity of a mother's obesity or overweight, a study published Wednesday in the BMJ medical journal found. Based on these results, women should be encouraged to adopt a healthy lifestyle and be at a normal body weight before conception, said researchers led by Martina Persson, a researcher in the clinical epidemiology unit at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm, Sweden.

