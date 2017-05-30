'Our children should learn how to take the metro and queue': Prince Daniel
Princess Estelle, Prince Daniel and Prince Oscar at the celebration of Crown Princess Victoria's name day on March 12th, 2017. Photo: Claudio Bresciani/TT Prince Daniel, the gym owner who married the Crown Princess, is celebrating seven years as a member of the Swedish royal family, but wants his children to learn how to use public transport just like everyone else.
