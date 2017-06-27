On 25th anniversary of his ordination as a bishop, pope says cardinals called to be grandfathers
The Catholic Church is not a "gerontocracy" ruled by old men, 80-year-old Pope Francis said; "we aren't old men, we are grandfathers." "We are grandfathers called to dream and to give our dreams to the young people of today.
