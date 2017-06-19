NHL Draft 2017: New York Islanders se...

NHL Draft 2017: New York Islanders select Sebastian Aho with #139 overall pick

With the #139 overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft , the Islanders selected Swedish defenseman Sebastian Aho. Aho is an overager who was eligible for the 2015 NHL Draft, but he went undrafted due to concerns about his size.

