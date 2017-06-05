Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James M...

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Make First Public...

Newlyweds Pippa Middleton and James Matthews made their first appearance since their headline-making wedding last month at friend's wedding in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday. Pippa donned some dazzling duds for the wedding of her friend, entrepreneur Jns Bartholdson , who married Anna Ridderstad in a lavish wedding.

Chicago, IL

