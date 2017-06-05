Newly discovered disease mechanism fo...

Newly discovered disease mechanism for type 2 diabetes

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

A newly discovered mechanism behind reduced insulin production in type 2 diabetes is now being presented. In an article in Nature Communications , researchers at Sahlgrenska Academy describe how insulin-producing cells regress in their development, become immature, and do not work properly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,959 • Total comments across all topics: 281,580,910

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC