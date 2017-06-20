New York High School Students Win 201...

New York High School Students Win 2017 U.S. Stockholm Junior Water Prize

Xylem Inc. , a leading global water technology and solutions company, congratulates Rachel Chang and Ryan Thorpe of Manhasset, N.Y., the 2017 winners of the United States Stockholm Junior Water Prize , the most prestigious youth award for a water-related research project. Xylem has been a long-time leading sponsor of the U.S. SJWP and is a founding sponsor of the International Stockholm Junior Water Prize.

Chicago, IL

