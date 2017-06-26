New Denmark-Sweden tunnel to be consi...

New Denmark-Sweden tunnel to be considered: ministry

12 hrs ago Read more: The Local

Authorities in Denmark and Sweden are set to look into the viability of a new tunnel between Helsingor in Denmark and Helsingborg in Sweden. Dubbed the HH connection, the new road link would be the second to connect the neighbouring Scandinavian countries after the Oresund bridge linking Copenhagen and Malmo, which opened in 2000.

Chicago, IL

