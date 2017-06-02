Naxs Ab (publ) has resolved to repurchase own shares
The board of NAXS AB has resolved, pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 1 June 2017, to repurchase own shares. Acquisition of shares may only take place at a price within the price interval, on any occasion, recorded on Nasdaq Stockholm, which refers to the interval between the highest buying price and the lowest selling price.
