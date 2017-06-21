Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Bonesupport to the Main Market
Nasdaq announced that Bonesupport Holding AB , a small cap company within the health care sector, has started trading of its shares on the main market of Nasdaq Stockholm. Bonesupport is the 63rd company to list at Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2017.
