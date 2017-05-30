My Month of Soul WinningPastor Amos D. Dada, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
The Month of June 2017 our month of Soul winning. It shall be your month to shine, stand out and be outstanding because the bible says "Those who have insight will shine brightly like the brightness of the expanse of heaven, and those who lead the many to righteousness, like the stars forever and ever" Dan 12:3 I prophecy to you this month that you will gain insight into the things of God and the God that guides will give you good rewards that will help you to shine.
