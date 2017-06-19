Multivitamin use 'a major determinant' of higher B-vitamin status

The Nordic study found multivitamin-supplement use highest in the United States, followed by the Nordic region, Australia, and finally the Asian region. While B vitamins and lipid soluble vitamins were low in Asians, researchers found circulating concentrations of metabolites, inversely related to B vitamins involved in the one-carbon and kynurenine pathways, were high in Asians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.