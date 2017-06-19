Multivitamin use 'a major determinant...

Multivitamin use 'a major determinant' of higher B-vitamin status

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NutraIngredients

The Nordic study found multivitamin-supplement use highest in the United States, followed by the Nordic region, Australia, and finally the Asian region. While B vitamins and lipid soluble vitamins were low in Asians, researchers found circulating concentrations of metabolites, inversely related to B vitamins involved in the one-carbon and kynurenine pathways, were high in Asians.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NutraIngredients.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Cuba
  4. China
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,102 • Total comments across all topics: 281,888,339

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC