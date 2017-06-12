Millennial-Focused Furniture - The IK...

Millennial-Focused Furniture - The IKEA Virgil Abloh Collab Includes...

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Trend Hunter Magazine

Announced as a project to be released in Almhult, Sweden at the Scandinavian brand's annual 'Democratic Design Day,' the IKEA Virgil Abloh collaboration will see the creation of a millennial-focused furniture line that be designed with a view of moving into one's first home. The collaborative collection's announcement featured Abloh's presentation of his take on the furniture brand's iconic Frakta bag, which has been the subject of much Instagram-driven DIY inspiration recently, after Balenciaga announced it's plans to create a 1,705 version of the ultra-cheap shopping bag.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend Hunter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,879 • Total comments across all topics: 281,716,296

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC