Millennial-Focused Furniture - The IKEA Virgil Abloh Collab Includes...
Announced as a project to be released in Almhult, Sweden at the Scandinavian brand's annual 'Democratic Design Day,' the IKEA Virgil Abloh collaboration will see the creation of a millennial-focused furniture line that be designed with a view of moving into one's first home. The collaborative collection's announcement featured Abloh's presentation of his take on the furniture brand's iconic Frakta bag, which has been the subject of much Instagram-driven DIY inspiration recently, after Balenciaga announced it's plans to create a 1,705 version of the ultra-cheap shopping bag.
