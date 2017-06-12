Manufacturing News of Note: June 2017

Manufacturing News of Note: June 2017

Read more: Modern Machine Shop

Nadine Crauwels has been appointed as the new President of Sandvik Coromant and will be responsible for continuing to develop the company as a supplier of tools, tooling solutions and know-how to the manufacturing industry. She will report to Klas Forsstrm, President of Sandvik Machining Solutions, and be a member of the Sandvik Machining Solutions Management Team.

Chicago, IL

