London van attack against Muslims hig...

London van attack against Muslims highlights rise in anti-Muslim violence by right-wing extremists

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Fox News

In the dark, early hours of Monday morning, 47-year-old Darren Osborne of Cardiff allegedly drove a large cargo van into a crowd of Muslims leaving Ramadan prayers at a north London mosque. The attack left at least one person dead and 10 injured in an incident British authorities are treating as an act of terrorism.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,467 • Total comments across all topics: 281,879,956

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC