LIVES IN BRIEF: a great young chef, the original star of the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and a radical African politician This week: a great young chef, the original star of the Girl with the Dragon Tattoo and a radical African politician THE chef Darren Simpson, pictured, who has died aged 39, was just 21 years old when he became Britain's youngest ever Young Chef of the Year. Northern Ireland-born Simpson worked at multiple restaurants in London, Ireland and Australia and appeared in Australian television's My Restaurant Rules, Live This, and Ready Steady Cook.

Chicago, IL

