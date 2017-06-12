Lithium protects against suicide

Suicidal behaviour decreases among individuals with bipolar disorder during periods of lithium medication, according to an extensive register-based study conducted at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden. The results are published in the American Journal of Psychiatry .

