Kenyan author ditches Swedish book fair over far-right newspaper

Kenyan literary icon Ngugi wa Thiong'o, often tipped for the Nobel prize, has pulled out of an annual Swedish book fair in protest at the presence of far-right newspaper Nya Tider. The 75-year-old author of 'A Grain of Wheat' and 'Petals of Blood' , wrote an e-mail to his Swedish publisher Modernista informing them he would cancel his attendance at the Gothenburg Book Fair "in solidarity with the writers withdrawing and of course with the concerns behind their withdrawal", referring to the newspaper Nya Tider, which will be represented at the fair.

