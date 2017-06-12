Justin Bieber Dodges Hurled Water Bottle After Refusing to Sing 'Despacito' in Concert
Justin Bieber is learning that it's probably best to learn the lyrics to the songs he sings, even if they're in Spanish. Even though Bieber provides his vocal talents on the popular remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit single "Despacito," it turns out the 23-year-old pop star hasn't memorized the words -- and he became the target of an airborne water bottle because of it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ETonline.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC