'John Wick' actor Michael Nyqvist dead at 56 after battle with lung cancer
Michael Nyqvist has long since been a household name in his native Sweden, but over the past decade he's become known to American audiences, too. Michael Nyqvist, the Swedish actor best known to international audiences for playing the villain in Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol and John Wick , has died at the age of 56. His passing came after a year-long battle with lung cancer.
