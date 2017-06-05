Jamie Donaldson takes lead at Nordea Masters
Donaldson shot a 4-under 69 to take the 36-hole lead at the Barseback Gold and Country Club in Malmo, Sweden, making four of his five birdies on the back nine. Donaldson led Renato Paratore of Italy by two strokes.
