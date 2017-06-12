Islamist militants rapidly increasing in Sweden

The number of Islamist militants in Sweden has soared to thousands in recent years but only a few pose a security threat to society, the head of the country's security services said on Friday. Sweden is still in shock after five people were killed and 15 injured when a hijacked truck plowed into a crowd on a busy shopping street and crashed into a Stockholm department store on April 7. Police are holding an Uzbek man who has admitted to driving the vehicle.

