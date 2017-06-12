Islamist militants rapidly increasing...

Islamist militants rapidly increasing in Sweden

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: Jerusalem Post

The number of Islamist militants in Sweden has soared to thousands in recent years but only a few pose a security threat to society, the head of the country's security services said on Friday. Sweden is still in shock after five people were killed and 15 injured when a hijacked truck plowed into a crowd on a busy shopping street and crashed into a Stockholm department store on April 7. Police are holding an Uzbek man who has admitted to driving the vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,406 • Total comments across all topics: 281,793,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC