Insights into closed enzymes
Scientists at the University of Konstanz and UmeA University in Sweden have ar-rived at a structural model of the enzyme adenylate kinase in its closed state The adenylate kinase enzyme is crucial to managing the energy budget of cells, accelerating the biochemical process whereby energy is stored or released. The enzyme continuously changes between open and closed states.
