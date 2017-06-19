Impact of killer-immunoglobulin-like receptor and human leukocyte...
Correspondence: Dr FB Thorén, TIMM Laboratory, Sahlgrenska Cancer Center, University of Gothenburg, Box 425, 40530 Gothenburg, Sweden. E-mail: [email protected] Received 1 March 2017; Revised 3 May 2017; Accepted 9 May 2017 Accepted article preview online 22 May 2017; Advance online publication 23 June 2017 Interactions between killer-immunoglobulin-like receptors and their HLA class I ligands are instrumental in natural killer cell regulation and protect normal tissue from NK cell attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Leukemia.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC