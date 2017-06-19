Impact of killer-immunoglobulin-like receptor and human leukocyte...

Correspondence: Dr FB Thorén, TIMM Laboratory, Sahlgrenska Cancer Center, University of Gothenburg, Box 425, 40530 Gothenburg, Sweden. E-mail: [email protected] Received 1 March 2017; Revised 3 May 2017; Accepted 9 May 2017 Accepted article preview online 22 May 2017; Advance online publication 23 June 2017 Interactions between killer-immunoglobulin-like receptors and their HLA class I ligands are instrumental in natural killer cell regulation and protect normal tissue from NK cell attack.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Leukemia.