Immunovia ??'s Immray Presents Biomarkers That Differentiate...

Immunovia today announced that they have completed the analysis of the three other autoimmune diseases included in the previously reported large, retrospective autoimmune disease study, performed in collaboration with Department of Immuntechnology, Lund University. The study included 315 blood samples and covered main autoimmune indications such as, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus Rheumatoid Arthritis , SjA gren's Syndrome, Systemic Vasculitis and healthy controls.

