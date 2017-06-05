Ilham Aliyev congratulates king of Sw...

Ilham Aliyev congratulates king of Sweden

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has congratulated King of Sweden Carl XVI Gustaf on the occasion of Sweden's national holiday. "On behalf of the people of Azerbaijan and on my own behalf, it is my pleasure to extend my most sincere congratulations to you and through you to all the people of your country on the occasion of the national holiday of the Kingdom of Sweden," said President Aliyev in his congratulatory letter.

Chicago, IL

