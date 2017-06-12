I married you for the money - Wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer admits
A video clip has surfaced on social media on which the Swedish wife of convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu can be heard saying she only married him for his money. The secretly recorded video was first shared on Instagram by former Ghana international, Yussif Chibsah and offers an insight into the stormy relationship between the convicted Ghanaian footballer, Kwame Bonsu and his ex-wife.
