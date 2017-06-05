Host of Swedish politics week asks police to stop neo-Nazis from attending

The host of Sweden's annual Almedalen politics week has asked police to stop a neo-Nazi organization from attending the event, after previously deciding to allow the group to rent space there. In May, Gotland municipality granted neo-Nazi group the Nordic Resistance Movement space at the forthcoming edition of the annual Almedalen week, a decades-old Swedish political tradition where pundits, politicians and lobbyists gather in Visby.

