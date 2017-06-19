Hexagon to Build "Smart Factory" in C...

Hexagon to Build "Smart Factory" in China

Hexagon is investing approximately 90 million euros in a new, 52,000-square-meter production facility in Hongdao, China. The new site, which will primarily produce metrology systems for the Manufacturing Intelligence division, will utilize Hexagon's smart manufacturing technologies to produce and calibrate the systems, as well as house software development and customer support teams covering the wider Hexagon portfolio.

