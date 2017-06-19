Hexagon Invests in New Smart Factory

Hexagon Invests in New Smart Factory

They will spend 90 million euros on a new 52,000 sq m advanced facility in China that will produce metrology systems for their Manufacturing Intelligence division. The Hongdao facility will utilize smart manufacturing technologies to produce and calibrate metrology systems, and will also include office and meeting space, recreational areas for employees and a solution center.

