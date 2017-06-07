Gustaf Hammarsten on Swedish thriller...

Gustaf Hammarsten on Swedish thriller Midnight Sun and filming in Lapland

If you don't have Sky, you'll have missed out on the brilliant, beautifully shot Swedish drama Midnight Sun, which is out on DVD this week. Written by the chaps behind The Bridge, it's another multi-lingual thriller, but this time a Parisian cop is called into investigate the grisly murder of a French national in northernmost Sweden.

