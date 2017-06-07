Gustaf Hammarsten on Swedish thriller Midnight Sun and filming in Lapland
If you don't have Sky, you'll have missed out on the brilliant, beautifully shot Swedish drama Midnight Sun, which is out on DVD this week. Written by the chaps behind The Bridge, it's another multi-lingual thriller, but this time a Parisian cop is called into investigate the grisly murder of a French national in northernmost Sweden.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Radio Times.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ...
|Apr '17
|Banned Aid
|3
|They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h...
|Feb '17
|Advents
|1
|Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10)
|Feb '17
|Scandinavian Phart
|5
|Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12)
|Jan '17
|I Indeed Pharted
|34
|Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09)
|Jan '17
|Lew
|115
|Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises...
|Dec '16
|True Christian wi...
|2
|Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|America Gentleman...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC