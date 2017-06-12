Gout hospitalization exacerbated by f...

Gout hospitalization exacerbated by failure to prescribe recommended urate-lowering treatment

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The results of a Swedish study presented today at the Annual European Congress of Rheumatology 2017 revealed an increasing incidence of hospitalisation due to gout over the last decade, with a resultant increase in health care costs. Also, worryingly, many of the patients admitted to hospital had not been receiving the recommended urate-lowering treatment .

Start the conversation, or Read more at PhysOrg Weblog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sweden Bans Christmas Lights to Avoid Angering ... Apr '17 Banned Aid 3
News They won't admit it in Sweden, but does Trump h... Feb '17 Advents 1
News Sweden looks to fight superbugs with 'other peo... (Nov '10) Feb '17 Scandinavian Phart 5
News Women wrapped hot hair straighteners around ex-... (May '12) Jan '17 I Indeed Pharted 34
News Dare to Ask: Do Native Americans have facial an... (Sep '09) Jan '17 Lew 115
News Beyond expectations: Pope sees God of surprises... (Dec '16) Dec '16 True Christian wi... 2
News Pope says no to women as priests (Nov '16) Nov '16 America Gentleman... 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Cuba
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,333 • Total comments across all topics: 281,827,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC