Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu appea...

Ghanaian footballer Kwame Bonsu appeals marital rape conviction with new lawyer and evidence

The Court of Appeal in Gavle, Sweden has set July 10 as the date for Ghanaian midfielder Kwame Bonsu's challenge of his marital rape and assault conviction. Bonsu, 22, was handed a two-year jail term on last Friday after he was convicted of marital rape and abuse of his ex-wife Marie Magnusson by the Gavle District Court.

Chicago, IL

